Russia’s Figure Skating Federation upset with ISU’s announced sanctions

Baku, April 26, AZERTAC

The Figure Skating Federation of Russia (FSFR) is disappointed with a recently announced decision of the International Skating Federation (ISU) and will continue protecting interests of its national athletes, the RSFR press service reported on Monday, according to TASS.

"We are once again deeply disappointed with the behavior and actions on behalf of the International Skating Union in regard to Russian figure skaters and the FSFR," the statement reads. "On our behalf, we will continue exerting all possible efforts to protect the rights and interests of Russian figure skaters as well as of the Russian figure skating sport in general."

Earlier in the day, the Council of the International Skating Union (ISU) has canceled Russia’s stage of the 2022/2023 ISU Grand Prix of Figure Skating series. The ISU also confirmed in its statement that "Until further notice no Skaters belonging to the ISU Members in Russia (Russian Skating Union and the Figure Skating Federation of Russia) and Belarus (Skating Union of Belarus) shall be invited or allowed to participate in International Competitions, including ISU Championships and other ISU Events."

On February 28, the International Olympic Committee (IOC) issued recommendations to international sports federations to bar athletes from Russia and Belarus from taking part in international tournaments referring to a special military operation in Ukraine.

Following the IOC recommendations in late February, the majority of global sports federations decided to bar athletes from Russia and Belarus from all international sports tournaments.

On March 1, the International Skating Union (ISU) announced a decision to provisionally suspend all athletes from Russia and Belarus. The suspension was enforced in regard to figure skating, speed skating and short-track speed skating competitions. Russia was scheduled to host 2022 ISU Figure Skating Grand Prix on November 25-27.

The ISU also announced on Monday a decision to ban the national ice skating federations of Russia and Belarus from bidding to host international skating tournaments and to bar officials of the respective countries from running for seats in the international federation.

"The ISU Council acknowledged the feedback from over 20 ISU Members who urged the ISU Council to also decide that the ISU Members of Russia and Belarus will not be permitted to attend the 2022 ISU Congress or other official meetings and seminars etc., and that candidates from Russia and Belarus will not be permitted to stand for election at the 2022 ISU Congress for any position," the statement reads.

On February 28, the International Olympic Committee (IOC) issued recommendations to international sports federations to bar athletes from Russia and Belarus from taking part in international tournaments referring to a special military operation in Ukraine.

Following the IOC recommendations in late February, the majority of global sports federations decided to bar athletes from Russia and Belarus from all international sports tournaments.

On March 1, the International Skating Union (ISU) announced a decision to provisionally suspend all athletes from Russia and Belarus. The suspension was enforced in regard to figure skating, speed skating and short-track speed skating competitions. Russia was scheduled to host 2022 ISU Figure Skating Grand Prix on November 25-27.