UNEC brand recognized in 10 countries

Baku, September 22, AZERTAC

UNEC brand of Azerbaijan State University of Economics has been recognized in another country.

UNEC, which has strengthened its position among world education brands, is recognized in the Ukraine after Russia. Thus, UNEC has been protected by the Ukrainian Institute of Intellectual Property as a brand of Azerbaijan State University of Economics.

UNEC, which is expanding its coverage day by day, has become known in the 10th country after Lithuania, Latvia, Poland, Slovakia, Hungary, Croatia, Turkey, Estonia and Russia.