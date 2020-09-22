  • HOMEPAGE
    • / SCIENCE AND EDUCATION

    SCIENCE AND EDUCATION


    UNEC brand recognized in 10 countries

    22.09.2020 [11:43]

    Baku, September 22, AZERTAC

    UNEC brand of Azerbaijan State University of Economics has been recognized in another country.

    UNEC, which has strengthened its position among world education brands, is recognized in the Ukraine after Russia. Thus, UNEC has been protected by the Ukrainian Institute of Intellectual Property as a brand of Azerbaijan State University of Economics.

    UNEC, which is expanding its coverage day by day, has become known in the 10th country after Lithuania, Latvia, Poland, Slovakia, Hungary, Croatia, Turkey, Estonia and Russia.

    AZERTAG.AZ :UNEC brand recognized in 10 countries
    © Content from this site must be hyperlinked when used.
    Report a mistake by marking it and pressing ctrl + enter

    FEEDBACK

    Fields with * are required.

    Please enter the letters as they are shown in the image above.
    Letters are not case-sensitive.
    Other news in this section
    22.09.2020 [13:27]
    Elmar Gasimov meets with students entering BHOS to study under MBA programme
    17.09.2020 [12:32]
    Twin brothers from Kurdamir choose Baku Higher Oil School
    16.09.2020 [17:46]
    New kindergartens constructed by Heydar Aliyev Foundation inaugurated in Khazar district, Baku
    15.09.2020 [14:02]
    First Vice-President Mehriban Aliyeva congratulates pupils and students on Knowledge Day
    UNEC brand recognized in 10 countries