® Nar supports international symposium dedicated to Azerbaijani language

The affordable mobile operator Nar continues to support initiatives that promote and preserve the Azerbaijani language. This time, the company partnered with the 2nd International Scientific Symposium on the Study of the Azerbaijani Language and Literature in the Turkic World. The symposium marked the 20th anniversary of the only Azerbaijani Language and Literature Department in Türkiye and the 5th anniversary of the Karabakh Victory. The project aims to encourage the academic study, research, and global promotion of the Azerbaijani language and literature.

The symposium, held in the city of Kars, Türkiye, was organized by Qafqaz University in partnership with Khazar University, Karabakh University, the State Committee on Work with Diaspora of the Republic of Azerbaijan, the Consulate General of Azerbaijan in Kars, and the Federation of Turkish-Azerbaijani Associations. The two-day event brought together more than 100 scholars and researchers from Azerbaijan, Türkiye, Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan, and other countries. Participants delivered presentations on topics such as the role of the Azerbaijani language in the Turkic world, modern research directions in Azerbaijani literature, and the preservation of the language in the context of globalization.

Valuing the Azerbaijani language and supporting the preservation of it, a cornerstone of national identity is one of the key priorities of Nar’s Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) strategy. Through such initiatives, the mobile operator helps instill love and appreciation for the native language among younger generations and contributes to the global promotion of Azerbaijan’s cultural heritage.

Currently serving 2.2 million subscribers, Nar has been the leading mobile operator in Azerbaijan for the past six years based on the Net Promoter Score. This achievement stems from Nar’s consistently customer-centric strategy, offering users reliable and high-quality communication services, affordable tariffs, diverse internet packages, and innovative eSIM technology.