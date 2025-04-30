® Trendyol offers free delivery for orders over 50 AZN
Trendyol, the leading e-commerce platform in Türkiye and one of the top e-commerce platforms in the world, has removed delivery fees for orders of 50 AZN or more to Azerbaijan.
Customers who place orders totaling 50 AZN or above can now enjoy free delivery, including free home delivery. Additionally, first-time Trendyol shoppers will receive free home direct-to-address delivery, regardless of the order amount or quantity.
For orders below 50 AZN, online shopping enthusiasts can still benefit from updated cargo pricing, paying a fixed fee of 3.99 AZN for PUDO and 6.99 AZN for home delivery.
Trendyol offers a wide selection of products across more than 1,500 categories, including textiles, electronics, and home decor. The platform currently serves over 2 million users in Azerbaijan.
Over the past two years, the Trendyol app has consistently ranked as the most downloaded mobile application in the country.
