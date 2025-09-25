Albania interested in expanding healthcare cooperation with Azerbaijan

Baku, September 25, AZERTAC

Minister of Health of the Republic of Azerbaijan Teymur Musayev met with Besart Kadia, Ambassador of Albania to Azerbaijan.

Minister Musayev underlined the successful development of bilateral relations, noting that meetings between the heads of state and the agreements reached have elevated Azerbaijani-Albanian ties to a new level. He emphasized the great potential for cooperation in the healthcare sector and expressed confidence that these relations would continue to strengthen in the future.

Ambassador Kadia highlighted the high level of interstate relations and friendly ties between the two countries, reaffirming Albania’s interest in expanding cooperation with Azerbaijan in healthcare and medical science.

The sides also exchanged views on other issues of mutual interest.