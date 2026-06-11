The Azerbaijan State News Agency

ECONOMY

Gold prices drop to $4118 on global markets

Gold prices drop to $4118 on global markets

Baku, June 11, AZERTAC

The price of one troy ounce of gold decreased by $14.5 to $4,118.8 on the COMEX (Commodity Exchange, Inc.) in New York.

Silver prices declined by $0.46 to $64.28 per ounce.

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