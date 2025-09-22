ANAMA: 109 mines and 1,286 UXOs neutralized last week

Baku, September 22, AZERTAC

From September 15 to 21, the Azerbaijan Mine Action Agency (ANAMA) carried out mine-clearance operations across the districts of Tartar, Aghdara, Kalbajar, Aghdam, Khojaly, Khankendi, Khojavend, Lachin, Shusha, Fuzuli, Gubadli, Jabrayil, and Zangilan.

According to ANAMA, the operations resulted in the detection and neutralization of 95 anti-personnel mines, 14 anti-tank mines, and 1,286 unexploded ordnances (UXOs).

During the reporting period, a total of 1,130.6 hectares of land were cleared of mines and UXOs.