“ASAN Khidmet” Center expands cooperation with Islamic Development Bank

Baku, October 8, AZERTAC

A delegation led by Riad Ragueb, Secretary General of the Islamic Development Bank (IDB) Group, familiarized itself with the activities of the “ASAN Khidmet” center.

Ulvi Mehdiyev, Chairman of the State Agency for Public Service and Social Innovations under the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, highlighted the “ASAN Khidmet” centers established on the initiative of President Ilham Aliyev and the projects implemented in the field of social innovations.

The Chairman briefed the joint efforts carried out within the implementation of the Memorandum of Understanding signed between the State Agency and the IDB in March 2023 to implement the “ASAN Khidmet” model in the member states of the organization.

The Secretary General emphasized that the “ASAN Khidmet” model made a great impression on them, stressing the importance of the cooperation carried out within the framework of the implementation of the relevant Memorandum of Understanding.

The guests also familiarized themselves with the activities of the “INNOLAND” Incubation and Acceleration Center, the “Bilim Baku” center, and the Mobile ASAN service.