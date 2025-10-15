Aydin Karimov: Construction of 45 more buildings underway in Shusha

Khankendi, October 15, AZERTAC

“Two roads linking Shusha with other cities and regions - ‘Zafar Road’ and the Fuzuli-Ahmadbayli-Shusha road - have been completed. Large-scale construction projects are underway in Shusha, and the city is fully provided with drinking water and electricity,” said Aydin Karimov, Special Representative of the President of Azerbaijan in the Shusha district, during his speech at the 3rd Azerbaijan National Urban Forum in Khankendi.

Karimov highlighted that all utilities in the city will be laid underground. He noted that around 30 monuments in Shusha have been restored, with the process ongoing. Shusha has also introduced e-buses as part of its public transport system, and new parking spaces are being provided.

“One of our main goals is to ensure the return of former internally displaced persons. Last year, a residential complex of 23 buildings was commissioned, providing homes for 380 families. Construction has now begun on an additional 45 buildings. By the end of the First Return Program, approximately 8,000 residents are expected to return to the city,” Karimov added.