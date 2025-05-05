Azerbaijan, Belarus sign Memorandum on sustainable and operational social security

Baku, May 5, AZERTAC

A Memorandum of Understanding was signed between the Agency for Sustainable and Operational Social Security of Azerbaijan and the Republican Unitary Enterprise "National Electronic Services Center" of Belarus. The signing took place during an expanded meeting between Prime Minister of Azerbaijan Ali Asadov and Prime Minister of Belarus Alexander Turchin at the Cabinet of Ministers.

The document was signed by Anar Aliyev, Minister of Labor and Social Protection of the Population of Azerbaijan, and Dmitry Pinevich, Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Belarus.

In addition, an Action Plan for the implementation of the Memorandum of Understanding for 2025–2026 between the relevant ministries of the two countries was also signed. This document was inked by Minister Anar Aliyev and Tatiana Astreiko, First Deputy Minister of Labor and Social Protection of Belarus.