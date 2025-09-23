Azerbaijan continues to contribute to protection of clean sport in Europe

Baku, September 23, AZERTAC

The Advisory Group on Science (T-DO SCI) of the Council of Europe’s Anti-Doping Convention met yesterday at the Council of Europe office in Paris.

Azerbaijan was represented by Rufat Efendiyev, Deputy CEO of the Azerbaijan National Anti-Doping Agency (AMADA).

Experts from more than ten countries, including representatives of national anti-doping organizations and WADA-accredited laboratories, gathered to set scientific priorities for 2025–2027.

The full-day programme included a review of the group’s priority areas and a discussion of the results of a recent survey and action plan. The agenda also covered scientific input into the 2027 World Anti-Doping Code and International Standards, including updates on laboratories, technical documents, and major changes planned for the next Code revision cycle. Preparations for the 2026 International Conference on Doping Substances, organized in cooperation with the MEDICRIME Convention, were reviewed, with emphasis on strengthening cross-sector collaboration against the trafficking of prohibited substances.

The meeting concluded with a session on research coordination, highlighting new tools such as the Anti-Doping Questionnaire Dynamic Dashboards and others.

The meeting reaffirmed the importance of science-driven policies to protect clean sport and safeguard public health across Europe.