Azerbaijan Deaflympics Committee accepted as member of international organization

Baku, May 6, AZERTAC

The Azerbaijan Deaflympics Committee has been accepted as a member of the International Committee of Sports for the Deaf (ICSD), an organization dedicated to organizing sports activities exclusively for deaf individuals.

This membership is expected to significantly contribute to the development of the Deaflympics movement in Azerbaijan, as well as promote the inclusion of hearing-impaired individuals in sports and enhance their social engagement. The Committee’s membership in the ICSD will also provide an opportunity for hearing-impaired athletes to compete in international competitions.

Founded in October 2023, the Azerbaijan Deaflympics Committee is committed to advancing physical education and sports among people with hearing impairments, aiming to support their rehabilitation and integration into society, as well as fostering the growth of sports included in the Deaflympics program.

The ICSD, which has been operational since August 24, 1924, is an independent and self-regulated international sports organization. It is not affiliated with the International Paralympic Committee (IPC). The ICSD focuses on promoting sport training and competition for the global Deaf community, developing training programs, and facilitating Deaf athletes' participation in international sports at the highest standards. The organization also oversees the coordination of the Summer and Winter Deaflympics and supports the growth of Deaf sports, particularly in developing countries.