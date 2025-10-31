Azerbaijan, Georgia explore prospects for fostering strategic partnership

Baku, October 31, AZERTAC

Azerbaijan’s Minister of Foreign Affairs Jeyhun Bayramov met with his Georgian counterpart Maka Botchorishvili as part of his working visit to Samarkand, Uzbekistan.

During the meeting, the sides discussed prospects for strengthening the strategic partnership between Azerbaijan and Georgia across political, military-economic, transport, and humanitarian spheres, as well as current regional issues.

The ministers hailed the high level of strategic partnership between the two countries, emphasizing that active political dialogue and regional cooperation form a solid foundation for bilateral relations.

They also underscored the importance of joint efforts to ensure lasting peace and stability in the region.

The meeting further addressed a range of bilateral and regional issues of mutual interest.