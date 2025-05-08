Azerbaijan House opens in Lebanon

Baku, May 8, AZERTAC

An Azerbaijan House has opened in the village of Kouachra, Lebanon.

The event began with participants visiting a monument dedicated to the martyrs of the Karabakh war. Following this, the national anthems of Azerbaijan and Lebanon were performed, and the memory of Azerbaijani martyrs who sacrificed their lives for the country's territorial integrity was honored.

Khaled Ismail, head of the Azerbaijan House in Lebanon, highlighted the significance of the opening, noting its importance for the local Turkmen community. He emphasized that the Azerbaijan House would serve as a cultural bridge, offering access to the country's history, literature, and heritage. "We are grateful to the state of Azerbaijan for providing us with this opportunity," he said.

Vagif Seyidbayov, Deputy Chairman of the State Committee on Work with Diaspora, congratulated Azerbaijanis on the occasion. He described the inauguration as an important development in fostering Azerbaijan-Lebanon ties and a meaningful initiative for the Turkmen community residing in Lebanon. He emphasized that the project reflects the care and attention of President Ilham Aliyev and the Azerbaijani state toward compatriots living abroad.

Seyidbayov also noted that 30 Azerbaijan Houses have been opened across 19 countries worldwide. “I believe that the Turkmens living here will make valuable contributions to strengthening relations between our two nations through the Azerbaijan House in Lebanon,” he added.