Azerbaijan, Hungary discuss prospects for strategic partnership and economic cooperation

Baku, October 31, AZERTAC

Azerbaijan’s Minister of Foreign Affairs Jeyhun Bayramov met with Hungary’s Minister of Foreign Affairs and Trade Péter Szijjártó as part of his working visit to Samarkand, Uzbekistan.

The ministers discussed prospects for further strengthening the existing strategic partnership between Azerbaijan and Hungary, cooperation within regional and international organizations, as well as future plans and projects.

Minister Bayramov emphasized that the ongoing political dialogue, reciprocal visits and contacts, as well as mechanisms such as strategic dialogue and political consultations, play a crucial role in advancing the partnership between the two countries.

The sides exchanged views on a wide range of issues on the cooperation agenda, including economy, trade, investment, energy security, renewable energy, humanitarian affairs, education, and culture. They underlined the importance of the Joint Commission on Economic Cooperation between the Governments of Azerbaijan and Hungary in further strengthening economic ties and exploring new opportunities in this field.

The ministers described renewable energy as a key component of the strategic partnership, highlighting progress on the Black Sea Submarine Cable and Green Corridor initiatives.

Minister Bayramov expressed gratitude for Hungary’s contribution to the reconstruction efforts in Azerbaijan’s liberated territories.

The meeting also covered issues related to regional security and other matters of mutual interest.