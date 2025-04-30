Azerbaijan increases imports of Kazakh grain 111-fold

Astana, April 30, AZERTAC

Azerbaijan has recorded an unprecedented surge in grain imports from Kazakhstan during the current agricultural year.

According to the Ministry of Agriculture of Kazakhstan, from September 2024 to April 27, 2025, grain exports from Kazakhstan to Azerbaijan increased by a factor of 111 compared to the same period in 2023/2024, reaching 557,000 tons — up from just 5,000 tons.

Alongside Azerbaijan, several other countries in the region also significantly increased their imports of Kazakh grain. Exports to Iran rose 16-fold, doubled to Kyrgyzstan, grew by 50 percent to Tajikistan, by 29.7 percent to Uzbekistan, and by 33.8 percent to Afghanistan.

Special correspondent,

Elshan Rustamov