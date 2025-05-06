Azerbaijan, Iran discuss cooperation within international organizations

Baku, May 6, AZERTAC

Yalchin Rafiyev, Deputy Foreign Minister of Azerbaijan, met with visiting Deputy Foreign Minister of the Islamic Republic of Iran and Head of the Institute for Political and International Studies (IPIS) of the Iranian Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Saeed Khatibzadeh.

During the meeting, the two officials exchanged views on issues arising from the Azerbaijan-Iran bilateral cooperation agenda following the recent visit of Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian to Azerbaijan. They also discussed mutual collaboration within regional and international organizations.

Both sides emphasized that establishing contacts and cooperation between research institutions and think tanks of Iran and Azerbaijan would provide additional impetus to bilateral relations and help raise awareness among the peoples of the two countries on various issues.

The deputy ministers also discussed other regional and global issues of mutual interest.