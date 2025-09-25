Azerbaijan, Jordan discuss cooperation in emergency management

Baku, September 25, AZERTAC

Azerbaijan’s Minister of Emergency Situations, colonel-general Kamaladdin Heydarov, met with a delegation led by Deputy Director General of Jordan Public Security Directorate for Operations and Training Mohammad Mahmoud Al-Omari, who is visiting the country.

During the meeting, Minister Heydarov stressed that managing emergency situations via cooperative relations based on mutual respect benefits both countries.

Recalling his official visit to Jordan in April, Heydarov highlighted the significance of the Agreement on Cooperation in Disaster and Crisis Management signed during that trip. He highlighted the document’s role in strengthening ties between the two countries’ relevant institutions.

Minister Heydarov also spoke about Azerbaijan’s efforts in combating emergencies and enhancing civil defense, underlining the importance of mutual experience exchange. He noted that there are good opportunities for cooperation between the countries’ educational institutions in this field.

Al-Omari hailed the growing cooperation between the responsible agencies of both nations in emergency management and civil defense.

He also congratulated the Azerbaijani Ministry of Emergency Situations on the unanimous election of its representative as Secretary General of the International Civil Defense Organization in July.

The Jordanian delegation visited the Crisis Management Center, the Main Directorate for the Development of Digital Technologies and Innovations, and the Public Relations Department of the Ministry of Emergency Situations.