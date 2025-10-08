Azerbaijan, Saudi Arabia discuss cooperation in plant protection and quarantine

Baku, October 8, AZERTAC

Representatives of the Azerbaijan Food Safety Agency (AFSA) and the Ministry of Environment, Water and Agriculture of Saudi Arabia held an online meeting to discuss bilateral cooperation.

The sides discussed the implementation of the provisions outlined in the Memorandum of Understanding on Cooperation in the Field of Plant Protection and Quarantine.

The Azerbaijani side informed the Saudi representatives about the list of harmful organisms registered in the country and the import quarantine requirements.

The meeting focused on boosting Azerbaijan’s exports of eggs, meat, dairy products, and other agricultural goods subject to phytosanitary control to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. The sides also exchanged views on the prospects for expanding cooperation in the fields of veterinary and phytosanitary services.

The meeting concluded with discussions on issues of mutual interest.