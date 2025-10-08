Azerbaijan, Turkmenistan discuss cooperation opportunities in healthcare

Baku, October 8, AZERTAC

Azerbaijan’s Minister of Health Teymur Musayev met with Deryageldi Orazov, Chairman of the State Committee for the Construction of the City of Arkadag under the President of Turkmenistan.

Turkmenistan's Ambassador to Azerbaijan Gurbanmammet Elyasov also attended the meeting, which was held during Orazov’s visit to Azerbaijan to attend the groundbreaking ceremony of a mosque in Fuzuli.

Minister Musayev emphasized that friendly and fraternal relations between Azerbaijan and Turkmenistan are successfully developing across various spheres, including healthcare. He highlighted the healthcare reforms implemented under the leadership of President Ilham Aliyev and outlined measures taken to enhance the quality of medical services.

Deryageldi Orazov briefed the participants on healthcare infrastructure projects being carried out as part of the construction of the city of Arkadag in Turkmenistan.

The sides exchanged views on issues of mutual interest and discussed prospects for further cooperation in the healthcare sector.