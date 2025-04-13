Azerbaijan unveils national pavilion at Osaka Expo 2025 VIDEO

Baku, April 13, AZERTAC

The Expo 2025 Osaka, Kansai, themed "Designing the Future Society for Our Lives," has officially opened in Osaka, Japan.

The opening ceremony was attended by Emperor Naruhito of Japan, Prime Minister Shigero Ishiba, Secretary-General of the BIE Dimitri Kerkentzes, and high-level international delegates.

Azerbaijan, a consistent participant in Expo exhibitions since 2000, underscored the importance of its presence at this global event.

A highlight of the opening was the unveiling of the Azerbaijani national pavilion, organized by the Heydar Aliyev Center. Attendees included Anar Alakbarov, Azerbaijan's Commissioner General for Expo 2025, Director of Heydar Aliyev Center, Shimzi Izumi, Azerbaijan's Country Manager for Expo 2025, Ambassador Gursel Ismayilzade, and other dignitaries.

Located within the "Connecting Lives" section, the Azerbaijani pavilion explores the theme "Seven Bridges for Sustainability."

The pavilion’s design draws inspiration from Nizami Ganjavi’s “Seven Beauties.” It showcases Azerbaijan’s rich cultural heritage, technological progress, and commitment to sustainable development, while also emphasizing openness to dialogue.

The facade design of the three-story pavilion is inspired by “shebeke” patterns, which reflect Azerbaijani traditions, art, and craftsmanship. Visitors begin their journey through the pavilion by exploring the diverse themes embodied by each of the legendary Seven Beauties—cultural diversity, cultural heritage, traditional arts, architectural treasures, sustainable development, natural resources, as well as sports and tourism.

The pavilion also features three symbolic trees celebrating Azerbaijan and Japan: the “Azerbaijan Tree,” the “Japan Tree,” and the “Friendship Tree,” which represents a synthesis of Azerbaijani and Japanese trees.

Expo 2025, spanning over 155 hectares, hosts 165 countries and 7 international organizations, and is projected to attract 28 million visitors by its conclusion on October 13.