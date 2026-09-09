Azerbaijan, Vietnam discuss 200 MW wind energy project

Baku, September 9, AZERTAC

Azerbaijan’s Minister of Energy Parviz Shahbazov met with Tuan Pham, Chief Executive Officer of Vietnam-based ROX Energy Global.

The meeting focused on issues related to the implementation of a 200 MW wind energy project in Azerbaijan.

The sides discussed identifying suitable areas for the project, preparing a feasibility study, and conducting wind measurements.

The meeting also included an exchange of views on the possibility of implementing a solar energy project in Nakhchivan. It was noted that renewable energy projects in Nakhchivan are being developed in accordance with the region’s “Green Energy Zone” concept and plans to export green energy.

The discussions covered potential sites for the solar energy project, its integration into the power system, and the commercialization of the electricity to be generated. In this regard, information was provided on efforts to connect Nakhchivan to Azerbaijan’s main power system, as well as on the establishment of a Nakhchivan–Türkiye electricity interconnection.

The strategic importance of developing infrastructure to enable energy exports from Nakhchivan to Türkiye was also emphasized.