AERA representative participates in ERRA Meeting of Liaison Officers in Prague

Baku, September 9, AZERTAC

The Energy Regulators Regional Association (ERRA) hosted its Meeting of Liaison Officers in Prague, the Czech Republic, with Khatira Sarkhanbayli-Guliyeva, Chief Specialist at the International Relations Division of the Azerbaijan Energy Regulatory Agency (AERA), representing the Agency at the event.

During the meeting, participants discussed the main challenges and new projects facing ERRA, as well as key elements of the organization’s 2026–2027 Workplan and Budget. Presentations were also delivered, followed by a poll and discussions on ways to better serve ERRA’s members.

Roundtable sessions were held with the participation of ERRA Liaison Officers to exchange experience and views.

AERA has been an associate member of ERRA since 2018. The partnership facilitates the exchange of international expertise in energy regulation and promotes cooperation with regulatory bodies worldwide.