Top stories update
AZERTAC presents the top news as of 12:00 today:
Baku, September 9, AZERTAC
First Vice-President Mehriban Aliyeva expressed condolences on passing of People's Artist Alexander Sharovsky
September 9 marks International Day to Protect Education from Attack
Speaker of Milli Majlis meets permanent representatives of OIC member states in New York
GDP increases in Azerbaijan
Azeri Light exceeds $108 on global markets
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Other news in this section
GDP increases in Azerbaijan
- [12:10]
Top stories update
- [12:00]
Azerbaijani ambassador presents credentials to Turkish president
- 08.09.2026 [23:05]
Azerbaijan achieves second-largest leap globally in PISA report
- 08.09.2026 [20:36]
Azerbaijani, Turkish Parliaments discuss climate and energy cooperation
- 08.09.2026 [20:04]
Top stories update
- 08.09.2026 [20:00]
PISA test reveals alarming drop in reading and math skills
- 08.09.2026 [19:50]
Sudan’s healthcare system on brink of collapse, MSF warns
- 08.09.2026 [19:47]
Azerbaijan, Algeria discuss prospects for expanding energy cooperation
- 08.09.2026 [19:34]
Azerbaijani, Chinese ruling parties explore new avenues of cooperation
- 08.09.2026 [19:26]
Houthi attacks injure 73 civilians in southern Saudi Arabia
- 08.09.2026 [19:04]
Azerbaijan, Korea discuss prospects for expanding bilateral relations
- 08.09.2026 [19:00]
AzerGold concludes 7th mobile medical examination campaign
- 08.09.2026 [18:55]
Azerbaijani PM meets with member of CPC Central Committee
- 08.09.2026 [18:16]
Religious figures from Türkiye, Georgia and Iraq visit Shusha
- 08.09.2026 [17:44]
Azerbaijan, Türkiye sign MoU on diaspora cooperation
- 08.09.2026 [17:36]
Fatma Varank: COP31 will be the COP of youth
- 08.09.2026 [17:04]
AZAL resumes scheduled flights to Jeddah
- 08.09.2026 [17:03]
BCAW 2026 highlights role of artificial intelligence in agriculture
- 08.09.2026 [16:47]
Finland's largest Viking Age silver coin hoard discovered
- 08.09.2026 [16:29]
Prince George begins first day at a rainy Eton College
- 08.09.2026 [16:27]
Azerbaijani Embassy in UK responds to The Guardian’s biased article
- 08.09.2026 [16:20]
President appoints Chairman and members of Media and Broadcasting Council
- 08.09.2026 [16:11]
Japan to provide $3 mil. to flood-hit Nepal as humanitarian aid: minister
- 08.09.2026 [15:33]
Wildfire smoke causes nearly 100,000 excess deaths a year - UN
- 08.09.2026 [15:21]
China's foreign trade jumps 17.6% in first 8 months of 2026
- 08.09.2026 [12:21]
Top stories update
- 08.09.2026 [12:00]
September 8 marks International Literacy Day
- 08.09.2026 [10:47]
Fourth phase of NATO DEEP Teacher Professional Development Course conducted
- 08.09.2026 [10:44]
Gold prices fall, silver prices rise on global markets
- 08.09.2026 [10:41]
Oil prices continue to rise in global markets
- 08.09.2026 [10:41]
Baku Climate Action Week 2026 continues with panel discussions
- 08.09.2026 [10:16]
Azerbaijani oil sells for $107
- 08.09.2026 [10:13]
Officers injured, vehicles damaged in UK anti-migrant protest
- 07.09.2026 [20:53]
King makes clear Harry and Meghan remain non-working royals
- 07.09.2026 [20:22]
Top stories update
- 07.09.2026 [20:00]
AI could pose 'existential' risk to humanity, UN rights chief warns
- 07.09.2026 [19:09]
BCAW 2026 highlights role of carbon markets in mobilizing climate finance
- 07.09.2026 [19:04]
BCAW 2026 explores accelerating methane abatement
- 07.09.2026 [18:36]
bp supports renewable energy education at local universities
- 07.09.2026 [18:35]
LNG traffic through Hormuz hit harder than oil flows
- 07.09.2026 [18:18]