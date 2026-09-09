Top stories update

AZERTAC presents the top news as of 12:00 today:

Baku, September 9, AZERTAC

First Vice-President Mehriban Aliyeva expressed condolences on passing of People's Artist Alexander Sharovsky

September 9 marks International Day to Protect Education from Attack

Speaker of Milli Majlis meets permanent representatives of OIC member states in New York

GDP increases in Azerbaijan

Azeri Light exceeds $108 on global markets