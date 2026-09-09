Minister: Azerbaijan remains committed to actively contributing to international climate diplomacy

Baku, September 9, AZERTAC

"We are determined to demonstrate that traditional energy producers can become pioneers of a green and sustainable future. All of this is anchored in the long-term strategic vision of President Ilham Aliyev," Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov said during the high-level opening ceremony of the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change Fourth Climate Week (CW4), hosted by Azerbaijan and organized by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in Baku.

The minister noted that Azerbaijan remains committed to its pledge to actively contribute to the development of climate diplomacy and related fields on the international stage.

The minister said that even after the conclusion of their COP presidency, they continued their activities in that direction. He noted that in May, the 13th session of the World Urban Forum had been held in Baku, advancing global discussions on climate-resilient cities, sustainable urban development, and housing. He added that the outcomes of the forum had contributed to the high-level meeting on the midterm review of the UN New Urban Agenda in July, and that in June, Baku had further strengthened its role in global environmental action by hosting UN World Environment Day.

Bayramov stated that alongside official platforms, the important role of informal diplomacy is also recognized: "Since 2024, through the Shamakhi Meetings, we have brought together lead climate negotiators to foster trust, bridge differences, and facilitate consensus on complex climate issues."