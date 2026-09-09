Azerbaijan’s foreign trade turnover reaches $30 billion in January–July

Baku, September 9, AZERTAC

During January–July 2026, Azerbaijan’s foreign trade turnover increased by 6.9 percent year-on-year to $30 billion 17.4 million, according to the State Statistical Committee.

During the reporting period, the value of exports rose by 39.1 percent to $20 billion 136.7 million. Non-oil and gas exports increased 2.8 times to $5 billion 933.2 million.

Over the seven-month period, the value of imports decreased by 27.4 percent to $9 billion 880.7 million.