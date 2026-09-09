MAMA “Mother Nature” international art exhibition opens in Madrid

Madrid, September 9, AZERTAC

The opening ceremony of the MAMA “Mother Nature” international art exhibition was held at the PONS Foundation in Madrid.

The ceremony was attended by Vice-President of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation Leyla Aliyeva, Arzu Aliyeva, members of the diplomatic corps accredited in Spain, representatives of the art community, and members of the local community.

Initiated by Leyla Aliyeva, Vice-President of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation and founder of the IDEA Public Union, the MAMA “Mother Nature” international art exhibition brings together artists from various countries and cultures to highlight the connection between humanity and nature, as well as the importance of environmental protection.

The project was first presented in 2024 at the Heydar Aliyev Center in Baku as part of the 29th session of the Conference of the Parties to the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change (COP29). The exhibition subsequently gained an international dimension and was displayed in Manama, Rome, London, Tbilisi, Berlin, Tirana, Geneva, and Riga.

This time, the exhibition is being presented in Madrid through a joint initiative of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation and the Embassy of Azerbaijan in Spain.

Speaking at the opening ceremony, Ambassador of Azerbaijan to Spain Ramiz Hasanov described the MAMA “Mother Nature” project as an international artistic initiative exploring the deep connection between art and humanity. He noted that the project draws attention to contemporary environmental challenges. Expressing gratitude to the project’s initiator, Leyla Aliyeva, for bringing the exhibition to Madrid, the ambassador expressed hope that the exhibition would not only generate greater interest in art but also help foster a stronger sense of responsibility for the environment and care for it among visitors.

Luis Fonseca Sánchez, Director General for North America, Eastern Europe, Asia, and the Pacific at Spain’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs, European Union and Cooperation, said that Spain is a country of art, creativity, and culture. He noted that this cultural strength creates new opportunities for dialogue and cooperation with partners such as Azerbaijan.

He also noted that Spain is among the European countries with the largest areas of protected natural land. These areas are accessible to thousands of visitors, demonstrating the development of a society that understands the importance of protecting ecosystems and biodiversity.

In her speech, Leyla Aliyeva, Vice-President of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation and founder of the IDEA Public Union, highlighted the significance of the MAMA “Mother Nature” international project. Recalling that the exhibition was first presented in Baku as part of COP29, Leyla Aliyeva said that it was subsequently displayed in various countries around the world, carrying an important message about nature, the environment, and our shared future.

“Nature is our mother. It gives us land, water, and air. However, despite all this, we humans continue to harm these gifts that nature bestows. This exhibition is another step toward a better future,” the Vice-President of the Foundation said.

The exhibition will be open to visitors from September 9 to 18.

The exhibition features works by renowned contemporary artists from Azerbaijan, Spain, Italy, Latvia, Ukraine, Georgia, the United Kingdom, Germany, and other countries.