GDP increases in Azerbaijan

Baku, September 9, AZERTAC

In January–August 2026, Azerbaijan’s gross domestic product (GDP) amounted to 87 billion 709.5 million manats, according to the State Statistical Committee. This figure represents a 1.2 percent increase compared with the same period last year.

Over the eight-month period, GDP in the oil and gas sector amounted to 26 billion 181.9 million manats, down 0.8 percent compared with the same period last year.

During the reporting period, GDP in the non-oil and gas sector stood at 61 billion 527.6 million manats, up 2.1 percent year-on-year.