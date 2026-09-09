Second Meeting of Turkic Green Finance Council held in Astana

Baku, September 9, AZERTAC

On September 9, Ambassador Kubanychbek Omuraliev, Secretary General of the Organization of Turkic States (OTS), delivered a keynote speech at the 2nd Meeting of the Turkic Green Finance Council.

In his address, Ambassador Omuraliev described the meeting as a vital step toward advancing shared commitments to green and sustainable finance across the Turkic World. Recalling that the Council was established at the initiative of President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev and formalized through the Memorandum of Understanding signed at the 11th OTS Summit in Bishkek, he commended progress at the national and regional levels and noted the expanding scope of multilateral economic cooperation.

Ambassador Omuraliev emphasized that the Council should serve as an active, year-round mechanism for turning policy into bankable projects and measurable outcomes. He also called for the establishment of a regional green project database and actionable work programs to support a resilient, low-carbon future.

Organized on the margins of the Astana Finance Days platform, the second meeting brought together heads and representatives of financial regulators, ministries of economy and finance, and stock exchanges from OTS Member States and Observers.

The event aimed to build on the foundations established at the inaugural meeting, deepen regional cooperation in sustainable finance, and identify concrete measures to mobilize green investment. Participants focused on setting measurable targets, expanding the pipeline of eligible green projects, enhancing data and expertise sharing, and strengthening the integration of capital markets across the OTS region.

At the end of the meeting, the sides signed a Communiqué reaffirming their commitment to sustainable green development guided by the principles of the Turkic Green Vision, as well as to further developing cooperation in green finance.

AZERTAC serves as the official media partner of the Astana Finance Days 2026 Forum.