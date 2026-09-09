Azerbaijani FM: Climate change is no longer a distant threat

Baku, September 9, AZERTAC

"Today we gather against the backdrop of a planet undergoing rapid environmental changes,” Minister of Foreign Affairs of Azerbaijan Jeyhun Bayramov said during his address at the high-level opening ceremony of the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change Fourth Climate Week (CW4), hosted by Azerbaijan and organized by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in Baku on September 9.

He noted that the reality of climate change was no longer a distant threat and that predictions had become visible realities across the globe. He added that significant shifts had been witnessed in recent years, which could be seen along their coasts and coastal areas. He further emphasized that the impacts of climate change exerted pressure on national economies and global financial markets, further exacerbating existing challenges.

According to the minister, these processes make economic diversification and energy sustainability even more vital for national security, economic stability, and long-term resilience.

Jeyhun Bayramov emphasized the importance of continuing to play a decisive role in advancing the global climate agenda. He noted that in the coming months, international leadership will be complemented by decisive actions within the region.