Azerbaijani Parliamentary Speaker highlights importance of international parliamentary diplomacy

Baku, September 9, AZERTAC

On September 8, Sahiba Gafarova, Speaker of Azerbaijan’s Milli Majlis, met with the permanent representatives to the United Nations of the Group of Eastern European States (EEG).

In her remarks, the Speaker stressed the importance of international parliamentary diplomacy, the expansion of interparliamentary cooperation, and various aspects of the activities of international parliamentary organizations.

She highlighted Azerbaijan’s contributions to international cooperation and the development of parliamentary diplomacy in recent years, noting the country’s activities and initiatives during its chairmanship of the Non-Aligned Movement, as well as its significant achievements.

According to her, the Non-Aligned Movement Parliamentary Network, established at the initiative of President Ilham Aliyev, has become an important international parliamentary platform in recent years.

Sahiba Gafarova highlighted the importance of cooperation between the UN and international interparliamentary organizations, emphasizing that such interaction can contribute to addressing global challenges and implementing international decisions at the national level.

The meeting also featured an exchange of views on translating global commitments into national action, sustainable development, the climate agenda, as well as global security, demographic changes, and migration issues.