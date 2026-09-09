Religious figures from Türkiye, Georgia and Iraq visit Khankendi

Khankendi, September 9, AZERTAC

A 50-member delegation comprising Azerbaijani religious figures from Türkiye, Georgia and Iraq visited Garabagh as part of the “Road to Victory: In the Footsteps of Victory” project organized by the Foundation for Promotion of Moral Values.

As part of the visit, the delegation visited Victory Park in Khankendi.

The park reflects the fighting spirit and heroism demonstrated by the Azerbaijani people in restoring historical justice and ensuring territorial integrity, as well as the victory achieved during the 44-day Patriotic War.

The park covers a total area of 9 hectares. It features 44 steps leading from the entrance to the Victory Arch, symbolizing the 44 days of the Patriotic War. Plaques along the central section of the steps provide information on the course of the war, including the names of liberated settlements, as well as details of the outcome of the 2023 anti-terror operation.

The Victory Arch stands at a symbolic height of 44 meters, matching the duration of the Patriotic War. The terrace includes an installation representing the figure “8” in honor of Victory Day.

The delegation then visited Victory Square, where they were briefed on the ongoing large-scale construction projects in Khankendi.

After visiting Khankendi, the delegation left for Aghdam.