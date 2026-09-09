Sahiba Gafarova: International agreements are only the start of the process

Baku, September 9, AZERTAC

“International agreements are only the start of the process,” said Speaker of Azerbaijan’s Milli Majlis Sahiba Gafarova in her speech at Columbia University entitled “Turning Global Commitments into National Action: Parliament, Sustainable Development and Azerbaijan’s Climate Agenda.”

Sahiba Gafarova emphasized the importance of translating global commitments into concrete policies and actions at the national level.

She noted that the implementation of the Sustainable Development Goals depends on national policies, legislation, and concrete projects. She stressed the importance of aligning global targets with national priorities and ensuring the sustainability of the results achieved.

The Speaker noted that the legislative, budgetary, and oversight functions of parliaments provide an opportunity to establish a favorable legal and institutional framework for implementing global commitments at the national level.

The speech also addressed the relationship between energy, climate, and development. She noted that while preserving the role of traditional energy resources, Azerbaijan considers the development of renewable energy and accelerating the energy transition to be among its priorities.

Speaking about Azerbaijan’s development path, the Speaker of the Milli Majlis underlined that the country’s transition to clean energy and economic diversification require sustained investment, strong human capital, and innovation, adding that the government, businesses, universities, and civil society must join forces to drive this transformation.