Farewell ceremony held for Azerbaijani People's Artist Alexander Sharovsky

Baku, September 9, AZERTAC

The Azerbaijan State Academic Russian Drama Theater is hosting a farewell ceremony for prominent theater figure, director, People's Artist Alexander Sharovsky.

Representatives of the Ministry of Culture, as well as art and culture figures are gathered to honor the memory of the People’s Artist.

The wreaths on behalf of Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev and First Vice-President Mehriban Aliyeva were placed during the ceremony.

Prominent theater figure, director, People's Artist Alexander Sharovsky passed away on September 9 at the age of 78.