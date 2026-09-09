Azerbaijan remains Italy’s second-largest crude oil supplier

Baku, September 9, AZERTAC

In the first half of 2026, Azerbaijan exported 3.74 million tons of crude oil to Italy, marking a 26.2 percent decrease compared with the same period of 2025. Despite the decline, Azerbaijan remained the second-largest supplier to the Italian market.

During the period, imports of Azeri Blend crude oil increased by 23.8 percent to 1.66 million tons, while supplies of Azeri Light crude fell by 44.3 percent to 2.07 million tons.

Italy’s crude oil imports totaled 28.77 million tons in January–June 2026, up 1.8 percent from the same period last year, with Azerbaijan’s share standing at approximately 13 percent.

With supplies totaling 7.39 million tons, Libya ranked as Italy’s largest crude oil supplier, followed by Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan (3.61 million tons), the United States (over 3 million tons), and Saudi Arabia (2.32 million tons).

In 2025, Italy imported 9.51 million tons of crude oil from Azerbaijan, an increase of 2.4 percent compared with 2024. Azerbaijani oil accounted for 16.8 percent of the country’s total crude oil imports by the end of the year.