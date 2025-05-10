Azerbaijan welcomes ceasefire between India and Pakistan

Baku, May 10, AZERTAC

Azerbaijan on Saturday welcomed the declaration of a ceasefire between the Republic of India and the Islamic Republic of Pakistan.

“We express our hope that this ceasefire will contribute to the reduction of tensions in the region, as well as to the establishment of lasting peace and stability. We call on the parties to engage in productive dialogue aimed at resolving outstanding issues and building mutual trust,” the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Azerbaijan said in a statement.