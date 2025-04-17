Azerbaijani and Belarusian military education specialists hold working meeting

Baku, April 17, AZERTAC

A working meeting between Azerbaijani and Belarusian military education specialists took place in Minsk, the Ministry of Defense told AZERTAC.

The objective of the meeting, held in accordance with the bilateral military cooperation plan, was to study the issues of training military specialists in the military educational institutions of the Republic of Belarus and to exchange experience in the relevant field.

The delegation of the Azerbaijan National Defense University visited the Belarusian Military Academy and viewed the exhibition of scientific achievements.

After visiting the Belarusian Museum of Military History and the Great Patriotic War, a working meeting with the participation of specialists from both countries was held, and a number of issues related to military education were discussed.

During the visit, the Azerbaijani delegation also visited the Military Technical Faculty of the Belarusian National Technical University, as well as the military faculties of the Belarusian State University of Informatics and Radioelectronics and the Belarusian State Aviation Academy.

As part of the visit, briefings were presented on the structure of educational institutions, opportunities for training military personnel, the educational process and upcoming tasks, as well as on the education and training of Azerbaijani servicemen in Belarus.