Azerbaijani FM, Kuwaiti Crown Prince discuss international security issues

Baku, April 30, AZERTAC

Azerbaijan’s Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov met with the Crown Prince of Kuwait, Sheikh Sabah Al-Khaled Al-Hamad Al-Mubarak Al-Sabah, during his official visit to the State of Kuwait.

The meeting covered a wide range of topics, including bilateral and multilateral cooperation between Azerbaijan and Kuwait, as well as regional and international security issues.

Both sides expressed satisfaction with the current level of political dialogue between the two countries and emphasized the importance of increasing high-level reciprocal visits and engagements. They noted that political consultations between the Ministries of Foreign Affairs are valuable for identifying new areas of potential cooperation.

The discussion also addressed prospects for collaboration within regional and international organizations, including the United Nations, the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC), and the Non-Aligned Movement. The parties focused particularly on cooperative projects planned for Azerbaijan's upcoming OIC chairmanship.

Crown Prince Sheikh Sabah Al-Khaled Al-Hamad Al-Mubarak Al-Sabah recalled his recent visit to Azerbaijan for the 29th session of the Conference of the Parties (COP29) to the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change, during which he also met with President Ilham Aliyev. The Crown Prince highlighted discussions on strengthening cooperation between the two countries, particularly in the areas of economy, trade, energy security, and tourism.

The two sides also underscored the importance of the upcoming meeting of the Joint Commission between the governments of Azerbaijan and Kuwait.

The meeting concluded with an exchange of views on other issues of mutual interest.