Azerbaijani Foreign Minister meets with Iraqi PM

Baku, May 7, AZERTAC

As part of his official visit to the Republic of Iraq, Jeyhun Bayramov, Azerbaijan`s Foreign Minister, met with Prime Minister of Iraq Mohammed Shia' Al Sudani.

The meeting explored various aspects of cooperation between Azerbaijan and Iraq, the current situation in the Middle East, as well as other regional and international security issues of mutual interest.

The sides noted that despite the foundation of diplomatic relations between Azerbaijan and Iraq being laid after both countries regained independence, the history of relations between the peoples dates back much further. They emphasized the importance of reciprocal visits and contacts at all levels — including state, parliamentary, governmental, and foreign ministries — to sustain this dynamic.

The meeting also addressed the political, economic, trade, energy, and humanitarian aspects of cooperation. Both sides noted favorable opportunities to enhance bilateral ties and reaffirmed their mutual interest in this direction.

The parties discussed the current situation in the Middle East, particularly the Gaza Strip, and expressed hope for a peaceful resolution to the conflict. They reiterated Azerbaijan's support for resolving the Israeli-Palestinian conflict based on the "two-state" solution in line with international law, including relevant UN Security Council resolutions.

Discussions also touched upon Azerbaijan's Chairmanship of COP29, the 29th session of the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change, and emphasized the importance of achievements made within the session.

Minister Jeyhun Bayramov also briefed the Iraqi side on the post-conflict situation in the region, including large-scale reconstruction and development in the liberated territories, demining efforts, and the normalization process between Azerbaijan and Armenia.

Bayramov stated that bilateral negotiations on the peace treaty text initiated by Azerbaijan have concluded, but to sign the agreement — which would ensure lasting peace in the region — it is essential for Armenia to eliminate territorial claims against Azerbaijan found in its Constitution and other legal documents.