Azerbaijani, Jordanian taekwondo federations ink MoU on Cooperation

Baku, April 30, AZERTAC

The Taekwondo Federations of Azerbaijan and Jordan have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) on cooperation.

The document was signed by Kamaladdin Heydarov, President of the Azerbaijan Taekwondo Federation, and Prince Rashid bin El Hassan, President of the Jordan Taekwondo Federation.

The MoU aims to strengthen ties between the two federations by facilitating mutual training camps, seminars, and exchanges of expertise between athletes and coaches.

During the discussions, both sides highlighted their ongoing efforts to develop taekwondo in their respective countries and noted recent achievements in the sport. The parties emphasized the importance of expanding collaboration to further promote this martial art.