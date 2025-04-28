Azerbaijani kickboxers shine with four medals at Latvia Open 2025

Baku, April 28, AZERTAC

Azerbaijani kickboxers delivered an outstanding performance at the WAKO Latvia Open 2025, securing a total of four medals.

Notable contributions came from Aykhan Hasanov (81kg) who grabbed two gold medals at the senior’s event.

In the junior’s program, Rafig Babzade (57kg, K-1) also triumphed winning the gold, while Ogtay Ismayilov (60kg, K-1) clinched the silver medal of the competition.