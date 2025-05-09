Azerbaijani oil price climbs above $64

Baku, May 9, AZERTAC

The price of Azerbaijani oil rose above $64 a barrel on Friday.

Azeri Light crude increased by $1.33, or 2.10%, to settle at $64.58 per barrel.

Azeri Light recorded its lowest price at $15.81 per barrel on April 21, 2020, and its highest at $149.66 per barrel in July 2008.