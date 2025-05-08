Azerbaijani oil price drops below $64
Baku, May 8, AZERTAC
The price of Azeri Light crude oil declined by $1.69, or 2.6%, settling at $63.25 per barrel.
Azeri Light recorded its lowest price at $15.81 per barrel on April 21, 2020, and its highest at $149.66 in July 2008.
FEEDBACK
Other news in this section
Azerbaijani Foreign Minister meets with Iraqi PM
- 07.05.2025 [23:00]
® “PASHA Hackathon 5.0" successfully organized by PASHA Holding
- 07.05.2025 [20:22]
Temu, Shein see US sales drop in week after tariff price hikes
- 07.05.2025 [19:33]
Azerbaijani and Iraqi FMs explore regional issues
- 07.05.2025 [19:01]
Moroccan Princess visits educational complex No. 132-134
- 07.05.2025 [18:17]
Hungarian Defence Forces’ Chief of General Staff visits military facilities
- 07.05.2025 [16:27]
Galmed shows promising results in cancer study with new drug combination
- 07.05.2025 [16:01]
Azerbaijan, Türkiye sign agreement on establishment of 10 laboratories
- 07.05.2025 [15:50]
® Baku Marathon 2025 held in exclusive partnership with Azercell
- 07.05.2025 [15:45]
Cardinals take part in pre-Conclave Mass
- 07.05.2025 [15:36]
Okra, fenugreek extracts remove most microplastics from water
- 07.05.2025 [15:22]
İstanbulda 28-ci Avrasiya İqtisadi Zirvəsi işə başlayıb
- 07.05.2025 [14:47]
Baku hosts event marking National Leader Heydar Aliyev’s 102nd anniversary
- 07.05.2025 [13:29]
Uzbekistan, South Korea launch joint projects
- 07.05.2025 [13:16]
Pakistan summons Indian Chargé d’Affaires to Foreign Ministry
- 07.05.2025 [13:13]
May 7 marks International Day of Planetariums
- 07.05.2025 [13:04]
Panathinaikos downs Efes in Game 5, 75-67, to reach Final Four
- 07.05.2025 [13:01]
Azerbaijan represented at Tervuren Festival in Belgium
- 07.05.2025 [12:33]
Over 200 flights cancelled; 18 airports temporarily closed for operations
- 07.05.2025 [12:14]
Trump says US to stop attacking Houthis in Yemen as group has 'capitulated'
- 07.05.2025 [12:12]
Mutation linked to thriving with little rest
- 07.05.2025 [12:07]
Closing ceremony of Baku Open 2025 International Chess Festival held
- 07.05.2025 [11:55]
Canada ‘not for sale’: Canada Prime Minister Carney tells Trump
- 07.05.2025 [11:41]
Baku marks Defender of Fatherland Day of Kazakhstan
- 07.05.2025 [11:30]
NSC meeting starts to discuss post-Indian strikes situation
- 07.05.2025 [11:28]
Azerbaijan’s Foreign Ministry condemns military attacks against Pakistan
- 07.05.2025 [11:16]
Oil prices surge in global markets
- 07.05.2025 [10:54]
US meal deliverer DoorDash to buy UK's Deliveroo in $3.9 billion deal
- 07.05.2025 [10:54]
Arsenal face Champions League deja vu in Paris with uphill task vs PSG
- 07.05.2025 [10:42]
Azerbaijani oil nears $65 per barrel
- 07.05.2025 [10:38]
Eight martyred and thirty-five injured in Indian strikes inside Pakistan
- 07.05.2025 [10:33]
Azerbaijani FM heads to Iraq for official visit
- 07.05.2025 [10:01]
Operation Sindoor: India attacked six cities in Pakistan
- 07.05.2025 [08:42]
Prime Minister of Belarus concludes official visit to Azerbaijan
- 06.05.2025 [22:44]
Azerbaijan, Iran discuss cooperation within international organizations
- 06.05.2025 [20:53]
Meeting held with media leaders at Media Development Agency
- 06.05.2025 [20:32]
Azerbaijan participates in D-8 Tourism Ministers' Meeting in Cairo
- 06.05.2025 [20:08]
Azerbaijan`s Milli Majlis and UAE Federal National Council ink MoU
- 06.05.2025 [19:31]
Moroccan Princess visits International Mugham Center in Baku
- 06.05.2025 [19:28]
Azerbaijani and UAE parliamentary leaders discuss cooperation
- 06.05.2025 [19:21]
Azerbaijani ambassador presents credentials to Indonesian President
- 06.05.2025 [19:11]
President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev was interviewed by Vietnam News Agency
- 06.05.2025 [18:41]
Moody’s upgrades ADY’s credit rating
- 06.05.2025 [18:21]