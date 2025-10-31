Azerbaijani oil price drops below $66
Baku, October 31, AZERTAC
The price of Azeri Light crude oil decreased by $0.29, or 0.44%, to $65.95 per barrel.
Azeri Light recorded its lowest price at $15.81 per barrel on April 21, 2020, and its highest at $149.66 per barrel in July 2008.
