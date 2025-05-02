The Azerbaijan State News Agency

ECONOMY

Azerbaijani oil price falls below $64

Azerbaijani oil price falls below $64

Baku, May 2, AZERTAC

The price of Azeri Light crude oil fell by $1.37, or 2.1%, to settle at $63.76 per barrel.

Azeri Light recorded its lowest price at $15.81 per barrel on April 21, 2020, and its highest at $149.66 in July 2008.

