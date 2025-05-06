Azerbaijani parliamentary delegation visits Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque in Abu Dhabi

Baku, May 6, AZERTAC

As part of an official visit to the United Arab Emirates (UAE), an Azerbaijani parliamentary delegation, led by Sahiba Gafarova, Speaker of the Milli Majlis, visited the Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque in Abu Dhabi, the capital of the UAE.

The delegation was informed that the Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque, the largest in the UAE, was built under the initiative of Sheikh Zayed Bin Sultan Al Nahyan, the founder of the UAE. The mosque accommodates up to 40,000 people during Friday and holiday prayers.

Following the visit, Speaker Sahiba Gafarova signed the mosque’s guest book.