Azerbaijani shooter grabs 3rd CIS Games silver
Ganja, October 4, AZERTAC
Azerbaijani female shooter Khanna Aliyeva delivered a remarkable performance at the 3rd CIS Games, bagging a silver medal for the country.
At the competition held at the Ganja Sports Palace, Khanna Aliyeva secured the medal in the 10-meter air pistol shooting event.
