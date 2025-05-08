Azerbaijani wushu fighters bring home six European medals from Greece
Baku, May 8, AZERTAC
Azerbaijani fighters proved their mettle at the 8th European Traditional Wushu Championships, held in Heraklion, Greece.
Tunar Rustamzade (42kg) and Azad Humbatov (52kg) stood atop the podium, winning the gold medals in the junior’s event.
In the cadet’s discipline, Khayal Ibrahimov (52kg) grabbed the gold. Tunar Karimli (75kg) clinched the silver, while Mirhasan Ismayilzade (60kg) earned the bronze medal.
Yusif Azadi (52kg) bagged silver for the country in the senior’s event.
