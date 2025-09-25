Azerbaijan’s Prosecutor General visits Uzbekistan

Baku, September 25, AZERTAC

An Azerbaijani delegation led by Prosecutor General Kamran Aliyev arrived in Uzbekistan on an official visit on September 24.

The visit began with a bilateral meeting at the General Prosecutor's Office of Uzbekistan. Prosecutor General of Uzbekistan Nigmatilla Yuldashev highlighted the developing relations between the two states, emphasizing fruitful cooperation across various sectors, particularly the high-level collaboration between their prosecutor’s offices. He noted the effectiveness of joint activities, both bilateral and multilateral, including within international organizations, and expressed confidence that this mutually beneficial relationship would continue to thrive.

Prosecutor General Kamran Aliyev expressed gratitude for the hospitality and warm welcome, commending the intensive collaboration between Azerbaijan and Uzbekistan across all areas. He highlighted strategic projects implemented following the signing of the “Treaty on Allied Relations between the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Republic of Uzbekistan” in Tashkent on August 23, 2024, describing them as a manifestation of the political will of both heads of state that will further strengthen ties and benefit the peoples of both countries.

Kamran Aliyev also emphasized Uzbekistan’s support for the extensive reconstruction work in Karabakh following Azerbaijan’s historic victory in the 44-day Patriotic War. The parties exchanged views on several issues of mutual interest and explored avenues for future cooperation.

As part of the visit, the Prosecutor Generals signed the “Cooperation Program between the Prosecutor General's Office of Azerbaijan and the General Prosecutor's Office of Uzbekistan for 2026–2027,” aimed at further intensifying sectoral relations.

Additionally, Kamran Aliyev participated in the 4th Meeting of the General Prosecutors' Council of the Organization of Turkic States (OTS) in Tashkent. During his address, he expressed gratitude to Nigmatilla Yuldashev for organizing the event and highlighted Azerbaijan’s focus on digitalization and e-governance, noting the application of modern information and communication technologies in the activities of the Azerbaijani Prosecutor’s Office.