AZERTAC participates in EANA conference in Athens

Athens, September 25, AZERTAC

A conference titled “Managing News Agencies in the Era of Modern Challenges” was held by the European Alliance of News Agencies (EANA) in Athens.

The event was attended by heads and representatives of leading European news agencies, including Vugar Aliyev, Chairman of the Board of AZERTAC and a member of the alliance.

During the conference, leaders from agencies such as Reuters, the UK’s Press Association, France’s AFP, Bulgaria’s BTA, and others discussed the challenges facing news agencies amid the rapid spread of artificial intelligence, including effective management, revenue diversification, and copyright protection. The main focus was on ensuring the ethical and journalistic integrity of information generated by AI.

It was also noted that news websites are no longer receiving traffic from search engines as before, as people increasingly turn to programs such as ChatGPT instead of Google and other search engines for their queries. In this regard, technology companies should ensure copyright protection and the prominence of information sources through algorithms, and these measures should be enshrined in legislation.

As part of the event, bilateral cooperation discussions were held between AZERTAC and several other agencies.